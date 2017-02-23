The New York Times to Air Ad for the First Time Ever During Academy Awards

For the first time ever, The New York Times will air its first ad during the Academy Awards this Sunday. The new ad main message is about getting to the truth. With headlines inundating every social platform lately the publication aims to send a clear message. In an interview with Ad Age, New York Times Senior VP-Head of Brand David Rubin explains, “There’s a national dialogue going on now about facts and truth and how does one know what the truth is. We saw an opportunity to be part of that dialogue. We also found in our research that people don’t always understand what it takes to do quality original reporting, but when they do, when that becomes part of the dialogue — about how one finds the truth and about the role journalists can play, they are more interested in supporting it.”

You can watch the ad below: