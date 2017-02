How about a cool new t-shirt? Goes with anything.

Okay. Urban Outfitters sells a lot of cool stuff that’s nostalgic. Like that one on the table over there. Yes, that one. Wait, what? Uh, yes. That’s an America Online t-shirt on the table over there.

Urban Outfitters Wants You to Buy a $45 AOL T-Shirt https://t.co/RNA4d3rgLz pic.twitter.com/o2YH9rAXz4 — Christopher Mims (@mims) February 23, 2017

So we’re now nostalgic about the 90s? Hold on! We weren’t quite done with the 80s yet.