Walking Dead T-Shirt Pulled From Shelves For Being Racist

OMG! Did you know that “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe” is racist?

If you are a fan of The Walking Dead, you will recognize the phrase from Neegan’s epic speech in the last episode of Season 6. It’s is how Lucille picks her victims. Needless to say, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that the phrase would end up on a t-shirt.

According to The Oxford Dictionary of Nursery Rhymes, the original lyrics were racist. You can read more about it HERE. We know the rhyme as this…

“Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, Catch a tiger by the toe. If he hollers, let him go, Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.”

However, earlier versions of the rhyme used a racial slur instead of tiger.

Now, back to the Walking Dead t-shirt. As you can imagine, people were not happy with the shirt. After numerous complaints, the retailer Primark has removed the shirt from the shelves.

Call us crazy, but we had no idea that saying was racist! Did you? Take our poll!