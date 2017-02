Jimmy Fallon never disappoints and he’s done it again. He asked the good people of Twitter to share their worst first date stories to #WorstFirstDate and the responses were pure gold.

Here’s just a few of our favorites but you can see every #WorstFirstDate post here.

Took a girl out to karaoke & she sang "I will always love you" by Whitney Houston. Before it she told the crowd "for my ex!" #WorstFirstDate — Austin Parks (@ParkSwish3) July 27, 2016

Wait are we doing #worstfirstdate stories? Because I once went out with a guy who waited until drink 3 to tell me he had a girlfriend. — Sam Escobar 👻 (@myhairisblue) July 27, 2016

He dropped acid in the bathroom and was arrested in the parking lot of Outback for indecent exposure #WorstFirstDate — Jennie Stencel (@JennieStencel) July 27, 2016