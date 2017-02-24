Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Performance & Ticket Sales Drop By 12%

February 24, 2017 4:35 PM By Tanner Kloven
If you had plans to make the trek to Coachella just to see Queen Bey as the headliner, we have some bad news. Beyoncé has officially cancelled her performance.

We understand that you may be upset, but it’s for a good reason…those babies! Apparently Bey’s doctor is the one to blame for the cancellation.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Bey will headline in 2018!!! However, there has been no official announcement from the queen herself.

By the way, Coachella tickets sales have apparently dropped 12% since the announcement was made. Ouch!

