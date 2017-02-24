Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Performance & Ticket Sales Drop By 12%

If you had plans to make the trek to Coachella just to see Queen Bey as the headliner, we have some bad news. Beyoncé has officially cancelled her performance.

We understand that you may be upset, but it’s for a good reason…those babies! Apparently Bey’s doctor is the one to blame for the cancellation.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Bey will headline in 2018!!! However, there has been no official announcement from the queen herself.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

By the way, Coachella tickets sales have apparently dropped 12% since the announcement was made. Ouch!