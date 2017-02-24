Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Made an Oscars Promise to In-N-Out Employees

Even Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson makes late night burger runs.

On Thursday night the rock made a burger run to In-N-Out, all because his daughter and girlfriend wanted some food. Turns out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has never had In-N-Out before. In an Instagram post the Rock made a promise to the In-N-Out employees that if his movie Moana wins best animated feature this weekend at the Oscars he will come in a “tuxedo and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate.”

With a diet like his I take it the Rock hasn’t tried Whataburger either?