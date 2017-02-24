Ed Sheeran Is Raising The Bar For Men

Ed Sheeran may not be the best looking guy or the tallest, but that doesn’t matter when you’re one of the most talented artists in the game right now.

Well, hes got another thing going for him… he’s a true gentleman. At an after-party for the Brit Awards, Sheeran’s girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, high heal broke while walking through the streets of London.

Our boy Ed didn’t think twice. He gave Cherry his shoes and walked the streets with just his socks on.

Classy move, guys take notes.

