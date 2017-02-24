Fort Worth Based Actor Portrays Elvis Presley For New CMT Series “Sun Records”

Drake Milliagan said he had the time of his life portraying the King of Rock and Roll.

Born in Arlington, and raised in Mansfield, he learned about an open call audition on Facebook, and decided to submit an application. Although he was too young, he fought for his chance to play the young King, of which he already did in a short film called Nobody.

Milligan was tapped to potray Presely once again for a new CMT television series entitled Sun Records, which focuses on the rock and roll music scene in 1950s Memphis. The course of music was changed forever after Sun Records featured such musicians as Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and B.B. King.

Milligan said of the Elvis he is portraying, a younger Presley who is still just a “talented nobody,” That was one of the coolest things about Elvis. In a time when going into places like that was just unheard of, Elvis didn’t care what anybody thought. He heard good music, music with feeling, and he enjoyed it. Simple as that. My favorite Elvis era has always been his early Sun Records stuff. It was raw, just Elvis singing what he felt. It had all the influences of black blues that came out of Memphis and these gospel quartets that he loved. You can really hear that in his music from Sun.”

Sun Records premiered last night on CMT, with new episodes airing every Thursday!

Via DFW.com