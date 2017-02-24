Jeffrey Dean Morgan AKA Neegan Responds To Walking Dead Racist T-Shirt

February 24, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Neegan, opinion, racist t-shirt, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe” shirt has already been taken off the shelves. After numerous complaints that the shirt was racist, the clothing company Primark, obliged and pulled the shirt.

Now, in all honesty, we had never heard that original nursery rhyme was racist, but there is some evidence to prove that. However, that isn’t stopping actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan from voicing his opinion on the matter. Neegan has spoken…

Well, tell us what you’re really thinking. Clearly, Morgan has never heard the idea that the saying is racist either.

