Jeffrey Dean Morgan AKA Neegan Responds To Walking Dead Racist T-Shirt

The Walking Dead “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe” shirt has already been taken off the shelves. After numerous complaints that the shirt was racist, the clothing company Primark, obliged and pulled the shirt.

Now, in all honesty, we had never heard that original nursery rhyme was racist, but there is some evidence to prove that. However, that isn’t stopping actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan from voicing his opinion on the matter. Neegan has spoken…

Holy crap people are stupid. 'Walking Dead’ Shirt Pulled From Stores After Complaint of Racism https://t.co/cpeIqcxTwJ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 22, 2017

Well, tell us what you’re really thinking. Clearly, Morgan has never heard the idea that the saying is racist either.