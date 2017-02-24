Morgan Freeman Gives Jimmy Kimmel Oscar ‘Pep Talk’ in New Commercial

No matter how many times one hosts an awards show, it’s gotta be a little terrifying. Morgan Freeman is here to help.

Will you be watching Sunday night? Like a long football game, I record it and have it take just one hour of my life. 😉

Nominees? Here you go:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Emma Stone, La La Land

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight