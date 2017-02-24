Morgan Freeman Gives Jimmy Kimmel Oscar ‘Pep Talk’ in New Commercial

No matter how many times one hosts an awards show, it’s gotta be a little terrifying. Morgan Freeman is here to help.

Will you be watching Sunday night? Like a long football game, I record it and have it take just one hour of my life. 😉

Nominees? Here you go:

Best Picture

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Best Director

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Emma Stone, La La Land
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Score

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

