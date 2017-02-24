Mr T., Simone Biles, And Members Of Fifth Harmony Among Those Confirmed For The 24th Season Of Dancing With The Stars

Dancing with the Stars is the unstoppable force of reality television shows. Its ratings are monster, its live concert tours draw millions of fans, and in less than a month, they will begin their 24th season.

Among those confirmed for the new season include Nancy Kerrigan, a former figure skater most famously known for being the victim of a surprise attack from rival skater Tonya Harding.

Joining Kerrigan will be members of one of our favorites, Fifth Harmony, although who specifically has not been named yet. Actor Mr. T., most famous for his role as B.A. Baracus on The A-Team has also been confirmed for the show.

Gymnast Simone Biles was asked to participate last season, but could not due to scheduling conflicts. Her teammate, Laurie Hernandez ended up winning the entire competition, and Biles looks to do the same this year. Also rumored to be joining is current Bachelor Nick Viall, although sources confirm the deal is not final yet.

Only two professionals, as well, have been announced this year, so no doubt as the show’s premier draws closer, we will learn the entire cast of celebrities and who they will be paired with!

Via Yahoo!