Musician Takes Money Earned From Chick-Fil-A Ad And Donates It To LGBT Charity

Grace Slick, formerly of Jefferson Airplane was asked by Chick-fil-A to license one her songs “Starship” for a commercial that aired during the Grammy awards. While the company’s stance on gay marriage initially deterred the singer, she figured that if she turned them down, the chain would go out and find another musician with the same offer.

She decided that she would license her song, accepted the payment, and then immediately donated it to an LGBT charity.

She wrote in an article for Forbes:

So that was my voice you heard on the Chick-fil-A commercial during the Grammy Awards telecast. I am donating every dime that I make from that ad to Lambda Legal, the largest national legal organization working to advance the civil rights of LGBTQ people, and everyone living with HIV. Admittedly it’s not the millions that WinShape [the charity founded by Chick-fil-A’s founder] has given to organizations that define marriage as heterosexual. But instead of them replacing my song with someone else’s and losing this opportunity to strike back at anti-LGBTQ forces, I decided to spend the cash in direct opposition to “Check”-fil-A’s causes — and to make a public example of them, too. We’re going to take some of their money, and pay it back.

Slick’s payment was not disclosed, but in her words, it offered her the opportunity to “strike back at anti-LGBTQ forces.”

