Take A Peek Inside The Academy Awards Gift Bag, Full Of Vacations And Cosmetics Worth $6 Million

Technically, the Academy Awards are a night full of “winners” and “losers,” but can you really call anybody who will attend the show on Sunday loser. Even if you don’t walk out of the show with a statue, the goodie bags they give out at the end of the night more than make up for the disappointment of not winning.

Distinctive Assets has been behind the gift bags at the Academy Awards for the past 15 years, and company’s pay top dollar for the chance to have their product in those bags, with some paying up to $4,000. Forbes reported that last year, each bag was worth around $232,000, about $6 million in total. The company’s founder, Lash Fry, was mum on the price of this year’s gift bag, however. He said, “A great gift has nothing to do with the price tag. We are desperately trying to move the conversation away from that point … especially when outlets simply make up alternative values to suit a headline.”

The Academy Awards, however, aren’t as crazy about the gift bags as Fry is. Last year, Distinctive Assets was sued by the Academy Awards for using their trademark on their bags. They were able to settle the issue out of court, as long as Distinctive Assets makes it clear the Academy has no association with the gift bags.

At this year’s Academy, celebrities can expect in their gift bags, amongst other goodies:

Three-day mansion stay at the Lost Coast Ranch, $40,000

One week at the exclusive Golden Door spa, $8,850

Five-night stay in a Hawaii beach villa, up to $4,270

Head-to-toe laser skin treatment for “imperfections”, up to $4,446

Three-night stay in a luxurious hotel in Vittoria, Italy, $5,000

Ten personal training sessions with a celebrity trainer, $900

14K solid gold and diamond encrusted bracelet $375

‘Smart’ home security system, $599

Via ABC