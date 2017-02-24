The 56th Season of Six Flags Over Texas’ 56th Begins This Weekend

The 56th season of Six Flags Over Texas begins this weekend!

Saturday, the Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster debuts, the 3rd virtual reality experience on Six Flags’ Shockwave coaster. CBS 11 reports Six Flags spokesperson Sharon Parker says riders choose their own fate “this one is the most unique, because you will actually have the mixed reality experience”–“So you will be able to see the real world as well as the virtual world.”

The Riddler Revenge in the Gotham City section, which rotates passengers nearly 150 feet in the air, begins it’s 2nd year this weekend.

This year, The Joker, the park’s 13th coaster, will soon debut. Six Flags spokesperson Sharon Parker says, ““It is the ultimate free fly experience, so your seats are going to be suspended on the side of the track. You will go up 12 stories”.

In addition to this weekend’s season opener, Six Flags Over Texas will open daily for Spring Break, March 9 – 19.

