The Chainsmokers And Coldplay Team Up For Incredible New Single, “Something Just Like This”

February 24, 2017 5:29 AM
The Chainsmokers recently announced the debut of new music, and they released their latest single in a huge way.

At the 2017 BRIT Awards just a few days ago, the duo took the stage, along with Chris Martin of Coldplay, and completely tore the house down.  Known for collaborating with up-and-coming artists, the selection of Chris Martin is a perfect match, as he leads the classic EDM style of the duo with the upbeat pop styles that have made Coldplay world renown.

The Chainsmokers next album, of which “Something Just Like This” is expected to appear is due out sometime later in 2017.

Via Forbes

