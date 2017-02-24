The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Picture Of A Guy Staring At Justin Trudeau’s Bubble Butt

Is there any chance you would be able to name any Canadian Prime Minister before Justin Trudeau? Don’t feel bad if you can’t, because there has not been a Prime Minister, at least recently, who has made more of a cultural impact than Trudeau.
His policies are very progressive, as a staunch supporter of the LGBT community, an advocate for women’s rights, indigenous rights and refugees, but a lot of people are obsessed with just how ridiculously good-looking he is.
Well the Trudeau train just keeps on rolling. A recent photo was posted on Twitter that highlights some of Trudeau’s…assets…and a conveniently placed man has the seat many of us would die to be in.
Via NewNowNext