The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Picture Of A Guy Staring At Justin Trudeau’s Bubble Butt

February 24, 2017 6:27 AM
Is there any chance you would be able to name any Canadian Prime Minister before Justin Trudeau?  Don’t feel bad if you can’t, because there has not been a Prime Minister, at least recently, who has made more of a cultural impact than Trudeau.

His policies are very progressive, as a staunch supporter of the LGBT community, an advocate for women’s rights, indigenous rights and refugees, but a lot of people are obsessed with just how ridiculously good-looking he is.

Well the Trudeau train just keeps on rolling.  A recent photo was posted on Twitter that highlights some of Trudeau’s…assets…and a conveniently placed man has the seat many of us would die to be in.

 

Via NewNowNext

