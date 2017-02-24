This Dog Pays for His Own Treats

February 24, 2017 9:17 PM
In case you needed another dog in your news feed, here’s one checking himself out at a pet store.

A video was posted on Reddit the other day of dog and his owner at the pet store. In the video the dog can be seen picking out his own treats and placing them in the basket. This dog obviously knows what he wants. when he gets to the check out counter his owner needs to assist him, because dogs don’t have pockets. Check out this cute dog in the video below.

This is a new trick we need to teach our own dogs.

