This Galaxy Cake Is Out of This World

February 24, 2017 12:35 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Cake, food, Galaxy, NASA, NASA Discovery, Planets, trappist-1

NASA’s announcement this week over the discovery of seven new Earth-like exoplanets have had many space enthusiasts celebrating. One in particular was with a delicious dessert. A galaxy cake. It’s not really about what’s on the outside with this one, it’s about what’s on the inside. And looks awesome! User Pedagiggle has posted one of the best tributes to the discovery that we’ve seen. While Pedagiggle did post the steps to create this masterpiece, we must warn you it is a bit complicated.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live