This Galaxy Cake Is Out of This World

NASA’s announcement this week over the discovery of seven new Earth-like exoplanets have had many space enthusiasts celebrating. One in particular was with a delicious dessert. A galaxy cake. It’s not really about what’s on the outside with this one, it’s about what’s on the inside. And looks awesome! User Pedagiggle has posted one of the best tributes to the discovery that we’ve seen. While Pedagiggle did post the steps to create this masterpiece, we must warn you it is a bit complicated.
This Galaxy Cake Is Out of This WorldFebruary 24, 2017 12:35 PM
(Photo by NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle via Getty Images)