This iPhone 7 Exploded For No Reason

For absolutely no reason a brand new iPhone 7 plus started smoking and blew up, luckily it was caught on camera. Brianna Olivas, the phone’s owner, told explained the bizarre event:

So my IPhone 7 plus blew up this morning 🤗 was not even using it, literally no explanation for this pic.twitter.com/sQ8CJt4Y69 — Bree✨ (@briannaolivas_) February 23, 2017

“My boyfriend grabbed the phone and put it on the dresser. He went to the restroom and from the corner of his eye he saw my phone steaming and (heard) a squealing noise. By the time he got over to the phone it had already caught fire, he quickly grabbed the phone and threw it in the restroom. As soon as he threw it in the restroom it blew up and more smoke started coming out of the phone.”

Apple is currently looking into the incident but this has people worried. Could this be a trend, iPhones exploding left and right? We hope not…

Via Elite Daily