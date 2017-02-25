Bizarre Video Shows Man Getting Knocked Out By Freak Runaway Tire

To say the guy in the video above is lucky enough to be alive is an understatement! Amazingly enough, Roberto Carlos Fernandes is apparently, “…feeling much better…” today.

Roberto and his wife were leisurely walking down the street in Ipatinga, Brazil when a tire came loose from a vehicle travelling the on highway next to them.

A security camera caught video of the runaway tire smashing into the back of Roberto’s head: forcing him face-first into the pavement. The accident left him with a fractured skull and chest.

How did this guy survive? I’m thinking he needs to go buy a lottery ticket!

Source: Yahoo! News

