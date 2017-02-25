Danielle ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Bregoli Demanding Major $30K Scratch For Events

February 25, 2017 11:30 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: cash me ousside, Danielle bregoli, Rolling Loud Music Festival, TMZ

Let’s put is this way: according to TMZ, Danielle “Cash Me Ousside” Bregoli was recently offered to do a gig at a New York City bar for $5,000…and she laughed and passed on it.

Yes, Ms. Bregoli’s simply showing up to events and getting paid upwards of $30,000 just to be herself.  Keep in mind the $30K price tag is only for jobs in the states: if you want her to leave the country, she’ll charge you $40,000 (which she apparently is getting in May when she shows up to the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami).

Am I the only one thinking I’m in the wrong business?

Source: TMZ

