Did You Know There’s A Pecan Pie Vending Machine In Texas?

It’s hard to believe, but there’s a Pecan Pie Vending Machine in Cedar Creek, Texas (2626 State Highway 71 West: about 20 miles southeast of Austin). Just check out the picture below!

I don’t know about you, but I never knew this! It’s in front of the Berdoll Pecan Candy & Gift Company: and it’s refrigerated. Just be on the lookout for the giant squirrel (“Ms. Pearl The Squirrel”) holding a nut. I’m not kidding (just look at the snapshot below)!

As you see, they don’t just sell pecan pie pieces, they sell whole pecan pies. Yup: $20 (tax included!) for a whole pecan pie. The vending machine is stocked daily, and open 24/7/365. Berdoll’s sells about a pie a night from the machine (UT student with the munchies, maybe?).

Just know a security camera records your every move: so don’t go stealing Ms. Pearl The Squirrel!

Only in Texas can you purchase a whole pecan pie from a vending machine! @BerdollPecans #gotexan pic.twitter.com/EjXbNStYGT — GO TEXAN. (@GOTEXAN) November 18, 2015

Source: GuideLive

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.