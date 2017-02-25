Is RHOBH Star Erika Jayne Joining Dancing With The Stars?

Will Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (and pop singer) superstar Erika Jayne pat the puss on Dancing with the Stars?

Even though ABC doesn’t comment on casting rumors, we’ll know for sure this coming Wednesday: that’s when the Season 24 cast of the hit dancing show will be announced on Good Morning America.

However, a source told E! News that she’s already in.

Other RHOBH castmates Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna have been on DWTS. Let’s hope that Erika’s next!

There’s no doubt in our mind that Erika could make it to the Mirrorball Trophy. Don’t believe us? Just watch her latest sexy video for “XXPEN$IVE” above.

N’uff said.

Source: Bravo

