Sources Say ‘Today’ Show Staffer Leaked Infamous Billy Bush/Donald Trump Tape

Yes, this is the tape that Trump bragged about grabbing woman by the…well…you know.

According to Page Six, the Access Hollywood tape of Billy Bush and Donald Trump having the explicit hot mic conversation (watch it below: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING) was apparently leaked by an NBC News staff person from the Today show. Yes, the same show that Billy Bush was on (until he was later let go because of the incident).

But the plot thickens.

Apparently, Matt Lauer (along with other members of the Today show) didn’t care for Bush: calling him a “frat boy;” and felt that he was a “liability.” Sources say Lauer even felt threatened; and that the person who leaked the video is still at the Today show: and hasn’t been disciplined.

However, other Today insiders say the leak didn’t come from the show; and that Matt and Billy got along just fine.

