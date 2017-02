Justin Timberlake opened tonight’s Oscars with a rousing rendition of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” that got everyone dancing and shaking their behinds.

Starting outside the iconic Dolby Theatre, Timberlake danced and sang his way through the lobby, picking up a slew of backup dancers as he went.

Everyone from Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington and of course Jessica Biel danced alongside Justin, before a full on audience-wide dance off.