BREAKING NEWS: Fort Worth Native Bill Paxton Dead at 61

February 26, 2017 9:41 AM
The Titanic star and Fort Worth native is dead at 61.

According to TMZ  the actor died suddenly Saturday due to complications from surgery.  He recently stared on a CBS series, “Training Day” at the time of his death. The family made a statement, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.” The family adds, “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

The 61-year-old actor had 2 children and was married to Louise Newbury. Bill Paxton is known for his roles in “Twister,” “Titanic” and “Aliens.”

Always sad to lose a North Texas native.

