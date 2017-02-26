‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Strikes Again

February 26, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, bar fight, cash me ousside, Danielle bregoli

Danielle Bregoli is at it again… her and two of her friends started a huge fight outside a bar in downtown Lake Worth, FL. She was reportedly walking by the bar when several people started shouting her catchphrase at her.

At first she played along but eventually Danielle got upset and one of her friends attacked one of the hecklers. Her and her friends were chased down the street and funny enough ran into a different bar fighting going on outside. The two fights created the perfect storm of street brawls.

Bregoli and company were gone by the time cops showed up. TMZ has a video of the encounter which you can check out here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live