‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Strikes Again

Danielle Bregoli is at it again… her and two of her friends started a huge fight outside a bar in downtown Lake Worth, FL. She was reportedly walking by the bar when several people started shouting her catchphrase at her.

At first she played along but eventually Danielle got upset and one of her friends attacked one of the hecklers. Her and her friends were chased down the street and funny enough ran into a different bar fighting going on outside. The two fights created the perfect storm of street brawls.

Bregoli and company were gone by the time cops showed up. TMZ has a video of the encounter which you can check out here.