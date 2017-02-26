Here’s an Oscar Drinking Game you can play as you Watch

For those of you who didn’t already know, the Oscars are tonight.

According to new polls 6 out of 10 Americans can’t name a single Oscar nominee. That’s okay, most of us haven’t even seen any of the films nominated. But if you still feel like watching the Oscars as if you did see the films, here’s a drinking game you can play to keep things interesting when things get boring during the show. If your gonna play please remember to drink responsibly.

Take a drink:

Every time La La Land wins anything.

The orchestra tries to play someone off stage.

The camera cuts to some old guy no one has any idea about.

A winner gets political in his or her acceptance speech.

Someone thanks The Academy in their speech.

One of the losing nominees shows clear signs that they were robbed.

When the camera catches someone nodding off.

When you nod off.

Down your drink when:

Someone trips.

Someone says a naughty word and the bleep police are too slow.

Meryl Streep wins.

It’s finally over.