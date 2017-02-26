North Texas Transgender Teen Wins State Wrestling Championship

Trinity High School athlete Mack Beggs, a teenager who is transitioning from female to male, won his 110-pound weight class in the Texas girl’s state championship on Saturday, according to media reports.

Controversy had been approaching since before the final match over Beggs use of testosterone during his transition period from female to male. Beggs was favored to win the 110- pound weight class, and has had an undefeated 52-0 season this year. The final match was between Beggs and Chelsea Sanchez 12-2 in the 110-pound weight class. After winning Beggs broke his silence,”I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my teammates,” he said. “That’s honestly what the spotlight should have been on is my teammates. The hard work that I put in in the practice room with them, beside me — we trained hard every, single day. Every, single day and that’s where the spotlight should have been on. Not me. All of these guys. Because I would not be here without them.” The family of Mack Beggs has said he would rather be wrestling boys, but state policy calls for students to wrestle against the gender listed on their birth certificates. Beggs fell to his knees for a moment after the win with a mixture of cheers and boos raining down on him. He then hugged his coach and left the mat. He lifted the gold medal hanging on his neck to the assembled cameras and shared a parting thought after all that he’d been through this weekend. “Hard work ethic pays off,” he said.

Congratulations to Mack Beggs and the Trinity High School wrestling team on this weekends big win.