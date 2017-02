Suicide Squad has just won an Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling.  This is the first Academy Award for Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson who accepted the award.

The hit film’s terrific makeup and hairstyling would not have been possible without incredible industry support. Last week, the Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild awarded the film as Best Period and/or Character Make-Up.

Which character had the best makeup in your opinion?