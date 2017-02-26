Why Oscar Nominee Natalie Portman, Isn’t Attending The Acadmey Awards Tonight

February 26, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Natalie Portman, Oscars, pregnant

Don’t expect to see Natalie Portman walking the red carpet at Oscars tonight.

The Oscar winning actress said she won’t be able to attend due to the fact that she is indeed pregnant. Portman said in a statement “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.” This is her second time being nominated so she’s not missing out on much. She is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman was nominated for best actress for her role as Jackie Kennedy in the film Jackie. Last time Portman was nominatedfor an Oscar, she was expecting her first child.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live