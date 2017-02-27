Biggest Surprise From Last Night: Nicole Kidman Doesn’t Know How To Clap

Every year, the Academy Awards provide us a few special moments that we will remember for years to come. Mahershala Ali’s speech was incredibly emotional and powerful, Warren Beatty was handed the wrong card to announce Best Picture, and Nicole Kidman doesn’t know how to clap.

The Aussie actress was filmed on two separate occasions during last night’s ceremony applauding with the rest of the audience, but it just seems she hasn’t figured out the necessary hand-eye coordination to pull off such a complicated act.

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

Maybe her jewelry was super heavy, or she didn’t want to mess up her hands or nails somehow.

Either way, these moments live forever, Nicole. Thanks.

Via Fox News