Bill Paxton Lists His Favorite Places To Visit in Fort Worth

The late actor had a skew of places he liked to visit when he came to town.

Back in 2015 Bill Paxton made an appearance at the Lone Star Film Festival at Sundance square in Fort Worth, where he answered a few questions from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was asked what he likes to do when he visits, apparently he really likes all the museums, The Kimball, The Modern, and Amon Carter museum. When asked what his favorite local restaurant was he was quick to answer Joe T. Garcias and The Rail head.

Always fun to know the Hollywood star still liked to visit North Texas and still had roots here.