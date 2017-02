Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend, Cherry Seabron, were attending a Brit Awards after party Wednesday when unfortunately she snapped one of her heels. Of course, being the gentleman that he is, Sheeran gave up his own sneakers so she didn’t have to walk barefoot.

Chivalrous Ed Sheeran gives up his trainers for girlfriend Cherry Seaborn as he carries her £1395 broken heels and… https://t.co/zx1zipczZx pic.twitter.com/Qxu1gBEXBk — Ed Sheeran News (@EdSheeranNews0) February 23, 2017

Cherry was wearing Christian Louboutini $1,995 Andaloulou boots.

For $2,000 you’d think heels wouldn’t break off after a little two-stepping.

Either way, kudos, Ed! Thanks for keeping chivalry alive!

Via People