‘Get Out’ Gets A Shocking %100 On Rotten Tomatoes

Jordan Peele wrote and directed the new thriller/horror movie ‘Get Out’ and everyone thought it would be a huge flop. Thrillers don’t have a reputation of being fine pieces of cinema to begin with but one written and directed by a comedian? That must be a joke.

Turns out the movie isn’t just good, it’s great. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a %100 rating. IMDB also joined in with a 8.2/10. Even Roger Ebert gave the film 3/4 stars.

The movie just hit theaters on the 24th so you can go judge the movie yourself. Check out the trailer above.

