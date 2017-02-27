‘Get Out’ Gets A Shocking %100 On Rotten Tomatoes

February 27, 2017 5:13 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: get out, Jordan Peele, Roger Ebert

Jordan Peele wrote and directed the new thriller/horror movie ‘Get Out’ and everyone thought it would be a huge flop. Thrillers don’t have a reputation of being fine pieces of cinema to begin with but one written and directed by a comedian? That must be a joke.

Turns out the movie isn’t just good, it’s great. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a %100 rating. IMDB also joined in with a 8.2/10. Even Roger Ebert gave the film 3/4 stars.

The movie just hit theaters on the 24th so you can go judge the movie yourself. Check out the trailer above.

Via Barstool Sports

Listen Live