OMG! OMG! OMG! Lorde is hinting at new music!

In a Facebook post today the New Zealand singer teased at new music and a release date:

In the video she is sitting in the back seat of a car listening to a song. The video then cuts to black and reveals some dates. “3.2.17 NYC, 3.3.17 NZ”. We’re guessing that means new music this week!

What do you think is new music on the way? Are you excited?