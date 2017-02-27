OJ Simpson Could Be Released From Prison Later This Year

OJ Simpson has currently served 9 of his sentenced 33 years for kidnapping, robbery, and assault. However, the former NFL star is up for parole in October, and if he happens to be released, millions and millions of NFL pension dollars will be waiting for him.

Simpson must convince a majority of the seven parole-hearing commissioners that he has led a clean life, avoided any gang-related activity, and refused any drug and alcohol abuse. He was paroled on 5 of the 12 charges he faced in 2013 after displaying good behavior while behind bars.

He’s spent the last nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. He was convicted in 2008 in connection to a robbery of sports-memorabilia dealers Alfred Beardsley and Bruce Fromong. The year earlier, Simpson was in a group of individuals who stole some 800 items from a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson has maintained his innocence in the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and unfortunately if her were to be released, none of his NFL pension money would make its way to the families of Nicole Brown or Ron Goldman, as pension cannot be collected for outstanding claims.

Simpson currently owes almost $33.5 million to the families.

Via NY Post