Olivia Culpo’s Oscars Dress Was Made Entirely From Stella Artois’ Glass Chalices

February 27, 2017 12:57 PM
During the Oscars, you may have seen a Stella Artois commercial featuring Matt Damon. The actor has teamed up with the beer company, Water.org, and the “Buy A Lady A Drink” campaign, which encourages people to spend $13 on a Stella Artois specialty glass.

Women around the world spend hours a day collecting water for their families. For every glass purchased, Water.org will provide clean water for one person in a developing country.

Matt Damon isn’t the only celebrity teaming up for a good cause. Former Miss Universe, Oliva Culpa, is 100% on board with the project. And she used her Oscar dress to make a statement.

Oliva’s dress was made from Stella Artois’ chalice glasses! AND it’s gorgeous!

Beauty for a cause. Here’s to hoping more Oscar dresses in the future will also have a purpose.

 

