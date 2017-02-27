Patrick Stewart Is Retiring From The X-Men Films

The two biggest actors associated with the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, will both be walking away.

Logan will be the last film that both actors appear in. Hugh Jackman had previously announced that he would no longer play Wolverine, but io9 is reporting that Patrick Stewart made it official over the weekend by saying, “I’m Done.”

Stewart has appeared as Professor Charles Xavier in seven films, ‘X-Men’, ‘X2’, ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’, ‘The Wolverine’, ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’, and now ‘Logan’. He had previously hinted at returning the role in cameo appearances, but in a recent Town Hall for Logan he officially said he was walking away:

“A week ago, Friday night in Berlin, the three of us sat, watching the movie… And I was so moved by it, much more moved than I had been the first time of seeing it. Maybe it was the company of these two guys, but the movie ended and — this is an admission — but at one point [Jackman] reached out, and he took my hand in those last few minutes, and I saw him go [mimes wiping a tear from his eye] like this, and then I realized I had just done the same thing. Then, the movie ended… and we were going to be taken up on stage, but not until the credits were over. So, we had some time to sit there and, as I sat there I realized there will never be a better, a more perfect, a more sensitive, emotional, and beautiful way of saying au revoir to Charles Xavier than this movie. So, I told [Jackman] that same evening, ‘I’m done too. It’s all over,” Stewart Said.

Sounds like ‘Logan’ is a heck of a movie! It hits theaters this Friday March 3rd.