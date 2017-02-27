Storm Chasers Remember Bill Paxton With Unique Tribute

February 27, 2017 11:37 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Bill Paxton, Kansas, Oklahoma, Storm Chasers, Twister

Storm chasers combined forces Sunday afternoon to pay an epic tribute to late Twister actor, Bill Paxton, who passed this weekend at the age of 61. Hundred of professionals and enthusiasts used their GPS coordinates to form the initials of Bill Paxton on their maps. It was a unique thank you to the actor who raised the national profile of storm chasers with his role in the movie Twister. The check-ins were used in spotter apps such as RadarScope Pro. Each dot you see is one person’s GPS check-in.

