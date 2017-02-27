Swedish Town May Give Workers Paid Breaks to Go Home, Have Sex

A city councilman in a northern Swedish town is pushing to give employees a one-hour paid break each and every day – so they can go home and have private time with their partner.

Councilman Erik Muskos is arguing that couples don’t spend enough time together these days and hopes that the proposal, if passed, can improve relationships at home.

Is it also about procreation? Yes. Like many small European towns, Overtornea’s population of 4500 continues to dwindle. Muskos says, “Many young people leave the town on the same day they leave school.”

But his proposal isn’t just about making babies. He says an hour break for lovemaking will enhance people’s lives. Particularly women’s.

The 550 city workers currently get an hour a week paid time for fitness or wellbeing activities.

Sweden is well known for having innovative ideas about how people should be working. Earlier this year, nurses convinced the government to limit their working days to six hours in order to improve patient care.

“People think we shouldn’t talk about it, they say people can fix this by themselves,” Muskos said. But, he tells the BBC, he’s unapologetic.