The Chainsmokers Release Heartfelt Response After A Fan Passes Away

February 27, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Heartfelt, response, The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers released a heartfelt letter after the death of a fan.

In the letter the, Alex Pall, talks about how the band met a British Fan, Jake, who was suffering from cancer. Jake had been planning to see the group when they came to London, however because of his declining health he would not be able to attend.

They recorded a video for Jake and he was able to watch it before he died.

This has obliviously left a huge impact on the band and Alex told the whole story on The Chainsmokers’ Twitter page:

RIP Jake. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.

