WATCH: This Model Got Groped On TV And Did Not Put Up With It

February 27, 2017 4:38 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, groped, Rayssa Teixeira Melo, sunscreen

Brazilian model, Rayssa Teixeira Melo, was part of a very weird sunscreen demonstration for a local TV show.  She came out in a bikini to help demonstrate the lotion. A man started applying the lotion to Melo’s upper body, but things quickly got tense as the man got lower and lower.

Melo stopped the man saying, “No, that’s my bottom,” adding sarcastically, “Do you know this part, the bum?” But he kept on going, cupping her bottom again.

The model did not take it well… she pushed, slapped and even threw a punch his way before destroying the set and storming off. There’s a clip of the incident above but you can see the whole segment below.

Side note: Does anyone else notice how the male host blatantly stares at Melo’s butt pretty much the entire time?

Via Barstool Sports

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live