WATCH: This Model Got Groped On TV And Did Not Put Up With It

Brazilian model, Rayssa Teixeira Melo, was part of a very weird sunscreen demonstration for a local TV show. She came out in a bikini to help demonstrate the lotion. A man started applying the lotion to Melo’s upper body, but things quickly got tense as the man got lower and lower.

Melo stopped the man saying, “No, that’s my bottom,” adding sarcastically, “Do you know this part, the bum?” But he kept on going, cupping her bottom again.

The model did not take it well… she pushed, slapped and even threw a punch his way before destroying the set and storming off. There’s a clip of the incident above but you can see the whole segment below.

Side note: Does anyone else notice how the male host blatantly stares at Melo’s butt pretty much the entire time?

