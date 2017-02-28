12 Student Band Members Suffer Injuries After SUV Drives Through Mardi Gras Parade

A Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama has been cancelled after an SUV reportedly plowed into the crowd seriously injuring twelve students in marching band. Four are in critical condition and all have been taken to area hospitals. The driver’s foot slipped off the pedal an onto the gas causing it to go through the crowd. The vehicle was apparently a part of the parade and was behind the band when the incident occurred.
