5-Year-Old Has Meltdown After Latest “Bachelor” Elimination

*WARNING SPOLIERS AHEAD*

We saw last week’s hometown date episode end with a cliffhanger, and we finally have the conclusion after last night.

Corinne was sent home, which means that Dallas’ own Rachel Lindsay is still in the hunt, but none of that matters to a sweet 5-year-old named Braxton.

Never mind that a 5-year-old is watching The Bachelor in the first place, but he absolutely LOSES his little mind when Corinne is sent home.

His mother uploaded the video to EllenTube, and it is all sorts of adorable!