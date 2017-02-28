Apple to Ditch iPhone’s Lightning Connector for USB-C

After rumors swirled that Apple’s new iPhone 8 model could possibly have a curved screen that extends to the edges, another major change could also be coming to the new phone. Apple’s Lightning port that distinguished itself from Android phones could soon be gone and have the very same connector as the Samsung models. This will be a seismic shift switching to a USB-C connector as it carries so many uses already. Just like the Lightning port it’s reversible, so plugging into a device would be much more simple. It can also handle multiple processes at one time—such as video, transfer data, and charging. Bottom line, this could also be way cheaper.

What your new MacBook will look like with the USB-C to full size USB ($19) and USB-C to VGA dongle ($79) pic.twitter.com/UYu1S1aTBu — Raymond Wong 📱💾📼 (@raywongy) March 10, 2015