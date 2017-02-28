Bet You Didn’t Know How Much The Internet Depends On Amazon

February 28, 2017 6:46 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Amazon Web Services, AMP 103.7, S3

There’s a massive but little known part of Amazon, known as the Amazon Web Services, or AWS. The AWS is the worlds largest cloud storage business. Amazon’s vast servers are home to data stored by companies from Apple to Huffington post.

On Tuesday the S3 branch of AWS experienced “high error rates” which effected everything from Apple’s App store to imagining for online publications. Editor-in-chief of the Verge posted on Twitter than an article was, “published without an image because our image system runs on AWS.”

Via Reuters

