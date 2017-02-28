Danielle ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Bregoli Is Getting A Reality TV Show…

Sadly, it was only a matter of time. Ever since she made that fateful appearance on Dr.Phil the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl has been blowing up.

She’s headed to LA to meet with several production companies, all interested in doing a show with her. She was approached by 7 companies, 4 interested in a reality show and the other 3 thinking about something scripted.

Odds are she’ll end up on reality TV and the world will have to ‘Cash Her On Reality TV’. As depressing as it is knowing this girl will get a show centered around her life, taking up air time on national television, you do have to give her some credit. Danielle has really worked the initial fame from the Dr.Phil show and turned herself into a pop culture icon that everyone loves to hate.

Do we like it? No. Will we watch it? Probably… don’t judge you’ll watch it too.

