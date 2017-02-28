Diabolic Cat Gets Caught Trying To Hack Into His Human’s Smartphone

February 28, 2017 10:23 AM
Cats are ridiculously smart. If only they would harness their powers for good rather than evil!

You  may think your smartphone is safe around the family cat, but you would be wrong. While you’re out of the room, you cat is secretly trying to get into you phone. Why? It could be anything from plotting your death to trying to order a pizza or some catnip.

However, if you are a smart cat owner…you already know how to stop your cat from making long distance phone calls. You have security technology that takes the picture of criminals trying to get into your phone.

can’t trust cats from funny

Just look at that diabolical grin! There’s no telling what this guy would do.

