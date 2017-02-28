Get Pumped For Will Smith’s New Fantasy Cop Netflix Movie

Loved Bad Boys? How about Lord Of The Rings? Or True Detective? Well this new Netflix original movie has it all. Staring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as two cops who go out on a routine patrol, but of course end up saving the world.

Here’s the twist, ‘Bright’, is set in an alternate reality where humans, orcs and elves have lived together since the beginning of time.

The cast is solid, the production looks great, the trailer is epic, the plot may be a little messy but we have faith, Netflix never lets us down.

The movie is set to release in December. Check out the trailer above.