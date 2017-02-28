Get Pumped For Will Smith’s New Fantasy Cop Netflix Movie

February 28, 2017 3:52 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Bright Movie, Cops, Elves, Joel Edgerton, Netflix, Orcs, Will Smith

Loved Bad Boys? How about Lord Of The Rings? Or True Detective? Well this new Netflix original movie has it all. Staring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as two cops who go out on a routine patrol, but of course end up saving the world.

Here’s the twist, ‘Bright’, is set in an alternate reality where humans, orcs and elves have lived together since the beginning of time.

The cast is solid, the production looks great, the trailer is epic, the plot may be a little messy but we have faith, Netflix never lets us down.

The movie is set to release in December. Check out the trailer above.

 

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live